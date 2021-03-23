Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $9.63 on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. 85,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,732. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $4,918,137. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 331.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 72,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

