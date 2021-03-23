Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.64, but opened at $44.45. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 61,045 shares changing hands.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $4,918,137. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 231,047 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

