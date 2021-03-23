IOTA One Day Trading Volume Hits $550.96 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003113 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $4.73 billion and approximately $550.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00063211 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

