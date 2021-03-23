IoTeX Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $378.20 million and approximately $51.31 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00616337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.