IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $100.92 and a one year high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.71.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

