IQ.cash Price Reaches $0.0383 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. IQ.cash has a market cap of $458,023.46 and approximately $96,917.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. One IQ.cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00150555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00808804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Token Trading

