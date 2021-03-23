IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 3.7% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.31. 7,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,777. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.64.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

