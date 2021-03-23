iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Reduced by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,014,676 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

