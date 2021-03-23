iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.37. 170,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,301,998. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35.

