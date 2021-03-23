iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $24,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.32.

