iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is High Falls Advisors Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,462 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 6.2% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 801,321 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.50. 24,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $91.48.

