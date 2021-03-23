iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is First National Bank of South Miami’s 3rd Largest Position

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 73,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 119,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 16,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.47. The company had a trading volume of 952,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,527,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.