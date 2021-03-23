iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.5% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after buying an additional 339,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 106,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,260. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

