iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.53% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,401.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,863 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,267,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 458,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $122.35 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $124.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

