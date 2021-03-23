iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,293 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $76.59.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

