iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.56. The company had a trading volume of 203,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,317. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

