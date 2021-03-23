iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,174,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $308.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.