iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,318. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.45.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

