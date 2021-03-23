iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 17.7% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.20. The stock had a trading volume of 123,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.45. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

