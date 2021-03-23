iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

IVV stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.11. The stock had a trading volume of 799,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

