iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.73. The stock had a trading volume of 484,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

