iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Boosted by Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 290.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,218 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 24.7% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $64.96. 223,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

