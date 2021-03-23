iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 327.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 894,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 690,609 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. 63,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,091. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

