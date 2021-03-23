iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.63. 127,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,418. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

