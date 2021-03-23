Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.29% of Itron worth $49,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

