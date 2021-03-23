ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of ITT worth $53,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

