Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 60,461 shares.The stock last traded at $21.98 and had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.13 million, a PE ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after buying an additional 650,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

