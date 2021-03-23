IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IZEA opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $247.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.