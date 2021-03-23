Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 369.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $151.78. 3,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,015. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.