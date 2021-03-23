Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 78,694 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.92% of Visteon worth $346,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Visteon by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,326. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

