Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.91% of Workday worth $521,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.63. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

