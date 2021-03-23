Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 516,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.93% of Cadence Design Systems worth $354,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $129.11. 10,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

