Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $315.63 Million Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.36% of frontdoor worth $315,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,894. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

