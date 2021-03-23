Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $320.49 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 345,603 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.25% of Dolby Laboratories worth $320,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,975. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,258. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $101.53.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

