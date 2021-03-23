Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $329.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,217 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.04% of The Hershey worth $329,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Hershey by 17.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in The Hershey by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Hershey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Hershey by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.49. 4,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

