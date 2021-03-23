Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $348.03 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $348,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.91. 836,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,249,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

