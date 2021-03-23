Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $355.55 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 266,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.32% of Waters worth $355,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waters by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,375. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.14. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

