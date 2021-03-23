Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $486.68 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.85% of Sealed Air worth $486,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. 11,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,235. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

