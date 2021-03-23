Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $564.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,663 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.40% of Hasbro worth $564,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 47.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,439. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.