Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,223,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Oracle worth $337,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 163,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,055. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

