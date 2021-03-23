Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $482,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.84. 13,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,528. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.