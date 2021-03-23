Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.53% of Globus Medical worth $420,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 64.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 120,895 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

