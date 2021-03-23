Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,110,517 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,107,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.25% of Citigroup worth $314,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. 355,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,286,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

