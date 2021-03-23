Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 410,211 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,393,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.37% of Starbucks worth $469,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 98,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,969. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

