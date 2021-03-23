Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,702 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $379,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after buying an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $177.03. 3,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,304 shares of company stock worth $732,686. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

