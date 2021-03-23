Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,188,130 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,188,130 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.09% of IQVIA worth $375,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IQVIA by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after buying an additional 671,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after buying an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.32.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $188.72. 2,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

