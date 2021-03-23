Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 39,149 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.83% of Tyler Technologies worth $321,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

TYL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.32. 861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,044. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.80 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

