Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,812 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.52% of Euronet Worldwide worth $418,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.19. 987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,156. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

