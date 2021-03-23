Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 736,481 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 736,481 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.80% of General Dynamics worth $342,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of GD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

