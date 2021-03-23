JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

